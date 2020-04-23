Black Clover: official postponement of the anime, from episode 133 will not be broadcast

Share it:

After Toei Animation, Studio Pierrot also had to deal with the Coronavirus epidemic by blocking the work and the consequent transmission on its souls. After the announcement on the postponement of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, one of the studio's flagship products, new information also arrives for the anime of Black Clover.

Through the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, the rumor about the Black Clover stop of the last few weeks has been confirmed. The advertising pages dedicated to anime broadcasts taken from the manga of the magazine in fact states that episode 132 of Black Clover will air regularly on April 28, 2020 but will be the last of the series before the stop.

In fact, from May 5 the replicas of Black Clover, postponing indefinitely the transmission of episode 133 and future ones. The methodology followed is therefore the same as for many other long-term souls stopped for Coronavirus, with the new airing that will be undertaken only and only when there are no more risks for those working in the animation industry.

Black Clover had recently entered a new narrative phase who had the task of telling the story of Asta in the six-month timeskip, a phase completely not present in the manga of Yuki Tabata.