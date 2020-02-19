Entertainment

Black Clover, now what? The anime could start with the filler episodes

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
With the defeat of the Devil, a cycle ended in Black Clover. The anime of Studio Pierrot ended a saga that in fact lasted from the beginning of the opera. Black Clover however does not stop and he won't do it for some time yet, but this choice can lead to the arrival of the first episodes of fillers so hidden from fans.

In programming there are two original episodes of Black Clover dedicated to Nero, actually Secre, one of the latest additions to the cast of the anime. We will therefore discover further details on the life of the girl, linked to the first magical emperor who lived decades before, until the temporary defeat of the demon and the transformation into the black bird that we have known for so long.

However, these two episodes prepared specifically for the Black Clover anime they could be the first in a long series: unless major slowdowns by the anime production staff, in fact there is now little margin of history to cover between the product of Studio Pierrot and the original work of Yuki Tabata.

In addition, in the manga there is a detachment and a timeskip that are well suited to be filled in animated form with various filler episodes. The continuation of Black Clover in the coming weeks is therefore in doubt: it will continue to animate the chapters of the manga or will create a new story?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

