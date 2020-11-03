Black Clover: Nacht reveals his demonic form, the real training begins

The training to which Asta is undergoing becomes more and more intense but what we have seen so far is still nothing. The author of Black Clover has finally revealed the demonic form of Nacht which is therefore prepared to face his pupil. Here are all the details.

Chapter 270 of Black Clover showed news about Asta and Liebe, the demon enclosed in the five-leaf grimoire. The last pages of the manga, however, leave us with bated breath. After seeing the hard training that Asta underwent, we in fact discovered that what we have seen so far was nothing more than a kind of preparation.

Satisfied with the result obtained by his young pupil, Nacht has in fact decided to reveal its demonic form, urging Asta and Liebe to attack him with all their might. The real training has therefore begun and the expectation for what will be shown in the next pages of the manga written by Yuki Tabata is very high.

Waiting for the new tome, we leave you atimage of the demonic form of the vice captain of the Black Bulls. Let us know what you think. Meanwhile, we remind you that the anime adaptation of the new Black Clover story arc could arrive shortly.