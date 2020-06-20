Entertainment

Black Clover: more confirmations on the resumption of the anime arrive

June 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
Excellent news for all fans of the Yuki Tabata series: other confirmations arrive on the date of the restart of Black Clover, stopped due to the Coronavirus emergency, which has paused the work of the Japanese animation studios.

The Twitter account was the first to share the news @DBHypeX, with a message that you find at the bottom of the news. Here's what he shared with the many fans of Asta and his friends' adventures: "The Black Clover anime will resume broadcasting on July 7, airing the episode number 133. Officially confirmed by Shonen Jump"As proof of his words, he has in fact attached to the tweet an image of the famous magazine, which confirms the date already shared by several insiders.

The unpublished episodes set during the six month time skip, in which the protagonist of the work will be forced to hard training to be able to defeat his opponents: the magicians of the Kingdom of Swords. As we said it is a part that is not present in the pages of the manga, so the many fans are eager to see the next episodes.

Finally, while we wait for the start date, we would like to point out this Black Clover Nero cosplay that has quickly become viral.

