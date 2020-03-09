Entertainment

Black Clover like Naruto? Twist in chapter 242 with color page

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Naruto is one of those manga that, willy-nilly, has inspired a plethora of new generation mangakas. It is no coincidence that authors of the caliber of Kohei Horikoshi and Yuki Tabata have included many references to the manga of the blond ninja of Kishimoto in their works. The chapter 242 of Black Clover seems to have introduced another.

The chapter that celebrates the fifth anniversary of Black Clovers i opens on Weekly Shonen Jump with cover and color pages, with the latter visible at the bottom. Asta starts an attack on new enemies, flanked by Yuno and Noelle. But in history things don't go as well as on the opening page.

In fact, Dante of the Kingdom of Swords is increasingly putting the black bull kids in crisis by using their magic of gravity. In addition, the power resulting from the control of the demon, even if only 50%, has practically brought Asta and his companions to their knees who have not been able to oppose in any way. The main character in Black Clover has been knocked outwhile Gray, Gauche and Vanessa imprisoned on a wall. To confirm his sick reasoning about the true essence of humanity and evil, Dante pierces with a huge sword Gauche.

This provokes the wrath of Asta who, despite being on the ground, manages to free himself from the magic of gravity of the enemy and a almost completely unleash the power of his demon: in addition to becoming increasingly black, its body transforms and even a horn protrudes from the right forehead, while the fingers and hands become more like claws. The scene, by composition and setting, recalls Hinata's defeat at the hands of Pain, when Naruto unleashed the power of the Nine-Tailed Fox in pain.

