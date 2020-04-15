Black Clover is the most seen Cunchyroll anime in Europe during the winter

What were the most viewed anime on Crunchyroll during the winter season? A few hours ago the streaming platform shared data extracted from over 200 territories, revealing the titles of the twenty most clicked series and ten countries with the most streams, including Italy, surprisingly.
Below you can take a look at both lists. We remind you that the first Top 10 takes into account the views per subscriber and not of the total views, while the second is in alphabetical order.
Top 10 countries
- Uruguay
- India
- Peru
- Colombia
- Philippines
- ecuador
- Italy
- El Salvador
- Poland
- Dominican Republic
Souls most viewed during the winter season
- Attack on Titan
- Black Clover
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- DARLING in the FRANXX
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Dr. Stone
- Food Wars
- Haykuu
- Hunter x Hunter
- JoJo Bizarre Adventure
- Mob Psycho 100
- My Hero Academia
- Naruto
- Naruto: Shippuden
- ONE PIECE
- Radiant
- Re: Zero
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- The Rising of the Shield Hero
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun
Among other information revealed by the platform, Black Clover has maintained the most viewed series record in Europe, confirming its primacy also in the United Kingdom, Moldova and Germany. In France, however, it triumphed Ace of the Diamond, while in the West they recorded excellent placings Boruto and Demon Slayer.
And what do you think of it? What was your anime of the winter season? Let us know if you have seen something new by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to discover the point of view of the Japanese public instead, we refer you to the NTT Docomo survey on the best anime of winter 2020.
