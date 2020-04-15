Black Clover is the most seen Cunchyroll anime in Europe during the winter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What were the most viewed anime on Crunchyroll during the winter season? A few hours ago the streaming platform shared data extracted from over 200 territories, revealing the titles of the twenty most clicked series and ten countries with the most streams, including Italy, surprisingly.

Below you can take a look at both lists. We remind you that the first Top 10 takes into account the views per subscriber and not of the total views, while the second is in alphabetical order.

Top 10 countries

Uruguay India Peru Colombia Philippines ecuador Italy El Salvador Poland Dominican Republic

Souls most viewed during the winter season

Attack on Titan

Black Clover

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

DARLING in the FRANXX

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Dr. Stone

Food Wars

Haykuu

Hunter x Hunter

JoJo Bizarre Adventure

Mob Psycho 100

My Hero Academia

Naruto

Naruto: Shippuden

ONE PIECE

Radiant

Re: Zero

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Among other information revealed by the platform, Black Clover has maintained the most viewed series record in Europe, confirming its primacy also in the United Kingdom, Moldova and Germany. In France, however, it triumphed Ace of the Diamond, while in the West they recorded excellent placings Boruto and Demon Slayer.

And what do you think of it? What was your anime of the winter season? Let us know if you have seen something new by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to discover the point of view of the Japanese public instead, we refer you to the NTT Docomo survey on the best anime of winter 2020.