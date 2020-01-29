Black Clover is getting more and more popular and episode 119 has been acclaimed by fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Black Clover is one of those series whose anime, although the manga enjoys great success, has had a lot of difficulty engaging. At first it had not been received very well by the public and the criticisms had flocked, but episode after episode, with stubbornness and the strength of a good product to support it, it was able to conquer everyone.

Suffice it to see how the fans reacted to the various episodes that formed the last narrative arc and in particular how the last two were acclaimed with great fervor. And if episode 118 had ended by leaving fans with great premises, 119 certainly does not disappointed expectations, indeed it was acclaimed for the epic nature of the fighting that was ending and for some cinematic scenes and screaming animations.

Twitter speaks for itself. Just look for the hashtag #BlackClover or # BlackClover119 to witness with their own eyes how enthusiastic the episode is I knew how to generate and how much the huge growth of Auction has excited fans of the series to the nth degree. And now that Black Clover continues his ascent, begins to be on everyone's lips, so much so that some begin to consider him in the top three of the best manga series of the Shonen Jump, self one piece was raised to a higher level still. In fact, many agree that they are already on the podium My Hero Academia and the revelation of the past year, Demon Slayer and that the series created by Tabata it is carving out its place among the greats.

At the bottom of the article we have reported some of the Twitter posts that demonstrate the enthusiasm that fans are feeling in these hours. There are those who like Dibya Lochan Das he says, inserting a small related video: «Epidose 119" The Final Attack "is fantastic. The fighting scenes are incredible and, finally, Asta goes beyond her limits », or the user King of Aeons which expresses its appreciation with a series of photos accompanied by: «Episode 119 was released and it was fantastic! A lot of things happened !! ».

Other tweets on the same wave line go crazy on the web, to read some of them look at the bottom of the article. And did you see the last episode? What do you think and what is your opinion on Black Clover in general? Let us know in the comments below.

Black Clover's past lives on in an impressive battle.