Black Clover, infinite success: the love of fans for the anime continues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With almost five years behind him and over twenty volumes released, Black Clover is one of the flagship manga of the Japanese magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. From the work of Yuuki Tabata, in the autumn of 2017, an animated adaptation was also drawn which, with the passing of the episodes, was increasingly appreciated, reaching excellent goals.

Although initially the anime presented some defects, the staff managed over time to file these imperfections, up to packaging a product that is currently one of the most popular in the world, in fact the Black Clover anime is the most seen on Cruchyroll Europe of the winter 2020.

The animated series of Black Clover, which currently has over 130 episodes, has seen one of the most epic battles of the entire work conclude and is now facing an unprecedented narrative arc, not present in the original manga. Despite this, it would seem that i fans definitely appreciated this deviation, as evidenced by the tweets at the bottom.

There are numerous posts from users who praise this product, recalling some iconic moments. Among the various tweets is that Megan Thee Stallion, well-known American rapper, who comments by stating how she was positively affected by the series.

Unfortunately, the anime of Black Clover will face a period of pause due to the pandemic due to the Coronavirus, so episode 132 will be the last one before the stop.