Black Clover: how does the magic of the new character work?

Black Clover prepares for a new phase that Yuki Tabata has recently begun to tell in the manga. The characters of the Clover kingdom must take advantage of the short time they have available and for this it seems that the new character of Black Clover already has clear ideas.

Nacht introduced himself a short time ago as the vice captain of the Black Bull. The man has been away from the adventures of the guild of magical knights for various reasons, including the hatred he feels towards the division. However, now that Yami is not there, he is back in the ranks of protagonists. With chapter 266 of Black Clover, his intention to train Asta was fulfilled as his power will be needed to bring down the Dark Triad and stop the advance of the devils.

Part of the chapter has it though illustrated what the true power of Nacht is. In addition to being able to make use of several lesser devils, linked to him through a contract, he can also use shadow magic. With this it can move from side to side as long as there is shade. It is therefore a type of space magic even if linked to much more restricted conditions. In fact, during the day and in bright places it will be able to give little vent to its power, unlike what will happen in gloomy and dark environments. Taking advantage of it, he and Asta quickly reached their goal.

Will Nacht’s power be useful to face the battle against the Black Clover devils?