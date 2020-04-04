Black Clover enters a new phase and is renewed with other acronyms

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Black Clover is going through a transition phase that is allowing the manga story to move from one saga to another. After ending the battle at Clover's capital against the elves and the demon, Asta and her companions must head to the kingdom of Hearts to find out more about the misfortunes that are about to fall on the magical world.

There queen of Hearts and other characters made their debut in Black Clover with the latest episodes, confirming the beginning of a completely new narrative arc. Together with them, however, fans must expect other news from the anime based on the work of Yuki Tabata.

The official site of Black Clover announced today Friday 3 April that the Snow Man group, consisting of male idols, will take care of the new opening of the anime which will be titled "Stories" and will also mark the band's debut in the anime world. There will also be a change in the closing theme: "Answer" is the title that will close the episodes, played by the virtual singer KAF. Songs will debut in episode 129 of Black Cloverscheduled for Tuesday 7 April.

The members of the Black Bull have already had to taste the first fights in the new kingdom and some of them have unveiled a new level system of Black Clover.