Black Clover: Doesn’t Asta have magical powers because of his mother?

With the new story arc of Black Clover fans have finally discovered much more about Asta and his devil. A recent event would also have revealed the reason why the protagonist does not know how to use any magical abilities.

To sign an official contract with his devil and unlock all his power, Asta was forced to resort to a mysterious ritual who set him before the demon. This confrontation allowed Black Clover fans to uncover the truth about the devil hiding in Asta’s body.

During a flashback to the devil’s past, franchise creator Yuki Tabata has finally unveiled the identity of Asta’s mother; this sensational revelation has potentially explained why the protagonist was born without magical powers.

In chapter 270 of Black Clover, Asta ends the Devil’s Bond Ritual by extending his hand to Liebe and by signing a pact with him. This event leads the devil to reflect on his past, making him remember the woman who had welcomed him, who had given him a name and who had sacrificed herself to save him. This mysterious figure is none other than Asta’s mother, Licita.

According to what Liebe’s memories revealed, Licita possessed a magical power capable of stealing life and mana from everything around her. This ability, therefore, would have subtracted the magical powers to the newborn Auction. Here is the reason why the protagonist does not know how to use any arcane art. Will he be able to recover his powers one day? Meanwhile, Nacht has unveiled her true demonic form in Black Clover.