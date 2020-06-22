Entertainment

Black Clover: Crunchyroll confirms the official return of the anime

June 22, 2020
Black Clover remained in limbo for a long time after the anime stopped due to Coronavirus. Along with other long-term products such as ONE PIECE, Boruto, Digimon and others, it has been on hiatus for a couple of months. In recent days, however, there have been various rumors about the return of Black Clover but which had not been confirmed until recently.

Fans can finally rejoice as these rumors that have been chasing each other for days have been confirmed. To give the official announcement of the return of Black Clover was Crunchyroll, the streaming portal that publishes the episodes of the anime in Italy and in other countries of the world. Through its Facebook page, Crunchyroll shared the information according to which Black Clover will resume on July 7th 2020 with episode 133.

The image below showing the post of Crunchyroll it is even more explanatory and confirms the return of Black Clover to the platform every Tuesday. Recall that at the moment the anime, inspired by the manga of Yuki Tabata, is centered on a completely original narrative arc and that it is taking place during the months of timeskip that occurred in the manga a few volumes ago.

The manga Tabata is instead continuing to publish on Weekly Shonen Jump despite a few weekly stops from time to time.

