Black Clover auction brings to life an incredible cosplay depicting its best form

As you probably know, the appreciated anime Black Clover it has been able to attract a lot of interest from fans, with the events that are now heading with increasing impetus towards what will be the culmination of the talked-about narrative arc of reincarnation, with implications that many would never have expected.

Indeed, if you think that initially the animated work had to count on just 51 episodes – now widely exceeded and even doubled -, it seems obvious that the fame of the production has reached incredible levels, with a rich fandom more than happy to put in shows his appreciation for the series in all possible ways, a success partly dictated also by the wise use of the animation process and the careful work put into showing some of the most iconic moments of the work.

Well, in the last few hours, the Instagram cosplayer @kiru_dayo wanted to share an amazing Black Clover themed cosplay specifically dedicated to Black Asta, one of its most powerful and dangerous forms. As you can see from the image at the bottom of the news, the work done in the realization of the whole is ten and praise, with a maniacal attention in recreating weapons, clothes and even effects capable of giving a dark sense of power to the whole. In short, an excellent work that as easily imaginable has been able to earn the praise of the fans.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the latest episodes of Black Clover have shown important revelations about Nero. Furthermore, over the past few weeks, it has been announced that Black Clover has reached an important record for copies sold.