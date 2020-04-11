Entertainment

Black Clover: Astra's training is at the heart of the new opening

April 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
We had already talked about the new narrative arc of Black Clover, now we report the news discovered after seeing the unpublished opening of the show focused on the characters of Astra and other wizards.

The various opening themes of the anime produced by the Pierrot studio have always allowed fans to have a brief preview of the events of Astra, in this case, however, the opening confirmed a part of unpublished history for the readers of the manga designed by Yuki Tabata. In fact, the next episodes will still be set in the kingdom of Hearts, whose queen has been cursed and will die within a year. To save Lolopechka, the various protagonists will have to train for the next six months, so as to reach a level that can defeat the Magicians of the Kingdom of Swords.

Indeed, Astra's next opponents use the power of demons to amplify their magical abilities, a skill that must also be mastered by the characters of Black Clover. It also seems that the queen will be in the front row during this training, as you can see in the video of the theme song at the bottom of the news, in particular in the scenes in which we find Astra and Lolopechka.

If you have not read it yet, we leave you with our special on Black Clover, in which we talk about the success achieved by the Yuki Tabata manga.

