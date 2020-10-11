Black Clover: Asta starts his training, will he be able to control the power of the devil?

In order to defeat the Dark Triad of the Kingdom of Swords and save his friends, Asta must unleash his full power. But in Black Clover is there a method to fully harness the power of devils?

Since the beginning of Yuki Tabata’s work, the devil’s power has always remained enveloped by an aura of mystery. But the new chapter of the Black Clover manga has revealed that there is a method to control this dark energy.

In order to save Yami and Vangeance from the clutches of the Dark Triad of the Kingdom of Swords, the deputy captain of the Black Bulls Nacht has taken Asta over his wing. The Black Clover protagonist is undergoing extensive training to learn how to harness the power of the devil and become the ultimate weapon of his group.

As the Dark Triad prepares for the sacrifice ritual, Nacht reveals to Asta that he has so far only used it a drop of the true power of the devil and that only through a secret ritual known as the Devil’s Bond Ritual will he be able to fully exploit his potential.

In chapter 266 of Black Clover, Nacht takes Asta to a strange abandoned building to begin the training and ritual. The signing of the contract between Asta and his devil will allow the protagonist to finally be able to save his captain. But before the ritual can begin, Asta is forced to fight and subdue the devil hidden in his body, whose true form we got to know in Black Clover 266. The training is dangerous and according to the first spoilers of Black Clover chapter 267, Asta will risk death.