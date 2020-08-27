Entertainment

Black Clover anime: A new arc begins, but it will always be about filler episodes

August 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

As the manga continues, the anime’s Black Clover he is trying to distance himself temporarily from the chapters prepared by Yuki Tabata. In fact, with the production always on, the adaptation had gotten too close to the latest comic book stories. For this reason, the Black Clover anime has been telling filler stories for some time.

These will last a while, apparently. A fan had asked Black Clover’s official English page on Twitter when the new anime story arc would arrive, probably hoping for a conclusion to the original stories and a return to the adventures created by Yuki Tabata.

The official account responded to the post which with a tweet reveals that a new narrative arc will arrive for Black Clover next week. However this will once again be filler, but that has also been added Yuki Tabata helped produce the anime in preparing the next stories. In this way, while not being 100% of the author, Black Clover will return in part to the tracks traced by the mangaka.

READ:  Will Star Luke and Leia Skywalker be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series?

The Black Clover anime continues to be a success, particularly in the west where it helped Crunchyroll achieve his user record alongside Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.