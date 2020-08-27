Black Clover anime: A new arc begins, but it will always be about filler episodes

Share it:

As the manga continues, the anime’s Black Clover he is trying to distance himself temporarily from the chapters prepared by Yuki Tabata. In fact, with the production always on, the adaptation had gotten too close to the latest comic book stories. For this reason, the Black Clover anime has been telling filler stories for some time.

These will last a while, apparently. A fan had asked Black Clover’s official English page on Twitter when the new anime story arc would arrive, probably hoping for a conclusion to the original stories and a return to the adventures created by Yuki Tabata.

The official account responded to the post which with a tweet reveals that a new narrative arc will arrive for Black Clover next week. However this will once again be filler, but that has also been added Yuki Tabata helped produce the anime in preparing the next stories. In this way, while not being 100% of the author, Black Clover will return in part to the tracks traced by the mangaka.

The Black Clover anime continues to be a success, particularly in the west where it helped Crunchyroll achieve his user record alongside Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations.