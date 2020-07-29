Black Clover and Boruto help Crunchyroll celebrate their user record

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Crunchyroll is a streaming service that for several years now brings anime and manga, even if the latter only in English. By now the platform has expanded properly in Italy and provides several free episodes alternating with those for premium users. In particular, fame has grown thanks to Black Clover and Boruto in recent years.

In July, the new anime for the platform started, including the Crunchyroll Original God of High School. And always in this month, Crunchyroll celebrated 3 million premium users, while registrations to the site exceeded 70 million. This information was disclosed along with the anime trend of the past few months in the United States of America. So here are the anime most viewed in the USA in the second quarter of 2020:

Black Clover Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Haikyu !! Hunter x Hunter Jojo's Bizarre Adventures My Hero Academia Naruto: Shippuden ONE PIECE Tower of God

There are many known souls, but the first two are distinguished by having always been the driving forces for the service. It will be curious to see how the popularity will evolve with the inclusion of ONE PIECE, which has taken place a few months ago. Tower of God also stands out in the ranking, discovery of the last season of the souls.