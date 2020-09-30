Black Clover: all ready for the launch of Volume 26, the Cover is dedicated to Vanica

Almost two weeks have passed since the release of chapter 265 of Black Clover and waiting for the publication of the new number (arriving on October 4th), fans were finally able to take a look at the splendid cover of Volume 26 of the work of Tabata, shown a few days after the debut of the new tankobon.

At the bottom you can take a look at the Cover, in which they are portrayed in the foreground Vanica Zogratis, Princess Lolopechka and Noelle. At the moment it has not yet been confirmed how many chapters will be included in the new Volume, although probably, looking at the number of pages, it is possible to assume that Tabata has decided to insert chapters from 251 to 260 in the collection.

We remind you that in Italy the Black Clover manga is published by Planet Manga and that on October 22nd Volume 24 will arrive in the peninsula. Consider the timing, most likely we will be able to get our hands on the long-awaited Volume 26 in April 2021.

As for the anime, however, yesterday the episode 145 of Black Clover, entitled “Rescue”, was broadcast on Crunchyroll. The series is currently transposing the events told in the tenth story arc, found in chapters from 215 to 230 approximately.

