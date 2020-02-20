Black Clover: a new member joins the leading company

Share it:

The Black Bulls have always been a group of unconventional Magic Knights in the world of Black Clover. His captain, Yami Sukehiro, has always chosen boys and girls with different peculiarities: from Noelle unable to initially control his magic to Asta, who has none. Now a new character is added to the group.

The last to enter the Black Bulls was Zora Ideale, the red trap creator. But with the episode airing two days ago, it was made official Secre's entry into the most ramshackle company in Black Clover.

While the Magic Parliament trial of Clover's kingdom is taking place, Asta and the rest of the brigade are breaking through the wall to help their comrades at the bar. While Secre tries to push everyone to take Asta away, Yami stops her and gives her the iconic Black Bulls jacket, by making her officially join the group.

Secre and Yami do not yet know each other well, but the captain has perceived all the struggles that the girl has waged in the form of the black bird over the past 500 years. But now the Black Bulls must be able to survive the exile that awaits them and the next big mission that will force them to save Clover's kingdom again from surrounding enemies.

In the next few episodes own Secre will be the protagonist of the first filler episodes of the Black Clover anime, with two special episodes completely dedicated.