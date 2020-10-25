Black Clover: A great battle will involve the Magic Knights in the next few episodes

The Black Clover animated series prepares for action-packed episodes, in which Asta and the Black Bulls will face a string of challenging fights. Waiting for episode 148, currently available only for Crunchyroll subscribers, the anime has been the victim of some leaks.

Twitter user @AniNewsAndFacts reported the titles of the next Black Clover episodes, from 150 to 153. According to what emerged from the comments to the tweet, some of these episodes should be fillers; episode 151, however, it will be very important for all fans of the series.

Black Clover 150 will be titled “The Challenge of the Maidens”, while the next will be titled “Clash! The Battle of Magic Knight”. This episode will see the Magic Knights engaged in a hard fight. The last two leakkati episodes, 152 and 153, will be respectively titled “To Tomorrow !!” and “The Chosen Ones”.

The animated series taken from the manga of Yuki Tabata should end soon, but given the success it is thought that this adaptation can continue for a long time. In fact, Black Clover will be one of the protagonists of the Jump Festa 2021. It is therefore thought that the Black Clover anime can continue even after the arrival of episode 154, previously indicated as the last of the series.