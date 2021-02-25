Black Clover 284: sudden break for the manga, what happened?

The new generation of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine also passes into the hands of Black Clover, a series that is enjoying increasing success at home. On the strength of a long-lived animated series, Yuki Tabata’s manga is today one of the pillars of the flagship magazine of the Shueisha house with its almost 300 chapters.

Black Clover currently has 283 chapters and during the course of this year will reach 300 published issues. In any case, the serialization of the manga is not always having an easy life, especially thanks to a weekly programming. Sometimes it has happened that the sensei arrived close to the deadlines and published a chapter on Shonen Jump with some only sketched tables.

To avoid a similar situation, Tabata agreed with the editors not to publish the new chapter this week. Therefore, therefore, Black Clover is on hiatus and will not be released this Sunday on Manga Plus, but in the week immediately following. No health reasons, but only production problems presumably linked to delays in the schedule. What better time than this to recover our in-depth special on Yuki Tabata’s manga?

But speaking of the anime, did you know that fans have been raving about Noelle's new form of Valkyrie armor?