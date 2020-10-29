Black Clover 270 spoiler: the real training may not have started yet

We learned the sad truth about Liebe in the last few chapters of Black Clover, but victory for Asta is still a long way off. In his current condition he must in fact be able to defeat his opponent. How will he do it? The first spoiler of Black Clover chapter 270 they seem to reveal it.

After the last thrust carried out by Asta with Yami’s katana at the end of Black Clover 269, the previews confirm that the protagonist manages to win by tying Liebe’s neck with a chain. Nacht states that this gesture will allow Asta to gain complete control of the devil, who can only obey him. However, the boy doesn’t want to do that, as he wants to get a contract from friends since they’ve been together for a long time.

Asta wants to know more about Liebe’s story and wants the two to eliminate the bad guys together. At one point it seems that Liebe understands that Asta is Licita’s son and that is why the two shake hands. Asta’s right arm returns to its place. However, it is still too early to claim victory as it is now Nacht’s turn. The vice captain of the Black Bull reveals that it is not always the right who win, but the strongest. And for this now the two will have to face Nacht and his devils. Black Clover 270 will be released on Sunday November 1st on MangaPlus.