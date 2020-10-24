Black Clover 269: a sword fight for Asta

Asta is at the center of an unexpected new battle. In search of a training that could make him stronger and able to face the Dark Triad again, he turned to Nacht, the mysterious vice captain of the Black Bull. Thus the protagonist of Black Clover he was catapulted into training that could destroy him forever.

After knowing the tragic story of Liebe, the devil brings us back to the present in Black Clover 269 and shows us what its capabilities are. By now he is clouded by his desire for revenge against the other devils for Licita’s death and attacks Asta. In fact, he can possess the boy’s body, but he naturally shows himself reluctant to give it up and with whom he begins to fight.

The battle continues with Asta who, despite everything, scores a blow with his left fist, but the demon begins to get serious by extracting all the anti-magic swords from the five-petaled library. For Asta all that remains is to use Captain Yami’s katana and with that he manages to repel all Liebe’s attacks.

Thanks to all the clashes made up to that moment against various opponents, Asta is able to compete with the power of Liebe until on the last page we see him even being close enough to make a dangerous lunge.

In the next chapter will we find out who won the battle? Or everything will stop due to a revelation on Auction.