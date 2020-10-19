Black Clover 268 tells the tragic story of two characters

The world of Black Clover certainly not the best. Dead and wounded, ruin and destruction are always around the corner considering the power of certain characters. To this are added the ruthlessness of some human beings and some incontrovertible realities such as the nature of other species of living beings.

Asta knows what it means to be discriminated against due to his complete inability to use magic. In fact, the protagonist does not have even a drop of mana for apparently inexplicable reasons. But his condition appears not to be unique, as presented by Black Clover chapter 268.

While training with the Devil, the latter throws himself into a flashback showing his sad story. In the infernal world he was born into, he was last on the ladder due to his complete absence of magic. Beaten every day, as a game he was thrown towards the barrier that divided his world from the human one and, miraculously, he managed to cross it without damage. After a difficult start, the meeting with a young woman, Licita, completely overturns his vision of the world.

The two live together and Liebe is raised as if he were the woman’s natural child. Unfortunately, the appearance of Lucifer, one of the strongest demons, causes the woman’s death and the seal of Liebe in the grimoire with five petals that Asta will get many years later.

The heartwarming Black Clover flashback will end with Liebe who begins to go wild revealing that he wants to kill every devil and to do so he is also willing to possess the body of the protagonist of Black Clover. Also, Licita could be Asta’s mom.