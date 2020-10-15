Black Clover 268 spoilers and pictures: Asta’s life of the devil is moving

The new phase of Black Clover was marked by the battle with the kingdom of Swords. Now that the first round is over, the protagonists just have to try to get stronger with various workouts, in view of the future clashes that could decide the fate of the world.

For its part, Asta wants to get stronger and to do so he agreed to train with Nacht, who in no uncertain terms told the protagonist of Black Clover that he is weak but that he can become stronger by harnessing the power of his own devil. After a start that was certainly not the best, something triggers the memories of the devil.

In the first spoilers of Black Clover 268, of which you can see some images in the gallery below, we discover the origin of the devil and much more. The creature was sent from hell to earth, where however it was obviously repudiated by all humans. Small, alone and hungry, he passes out in a forest and recovers in the house of an unknown woman with a jovial smile, lots of energy and white hair.

The woman raises him as if he were a son until one day, however, Lucifer takes possession of the body of the little devil. Using this method, the woman is lethally wounded but before dying she gives a black and five-petaled grimoire to the devil. Returning to the present, the last page of Black Clover 268 shows us Liebe, or Ribe according to the official transliteration, which he swears to annihilate all devils and to do so he is also willing to take Asta’s body. Black Clover 268 will officially arrive on October 16 on MangaPlus.