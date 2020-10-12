Black Clover 267 as Naruto and Bleach: the particular training of Asta

Black Clover continues its weekly publication on Weekly Shonen Jump. Also this week the mangaka Yuki Tabata focused on the protagonist Asta, continuing with the new phase of the story started in the last chapter. And now for Asta the training is not easy to complete.

The devil in Asta’s body has taken a material form thanks to dark ritual activated by Nacht. We have already seen some previews with the spoilers of Black Clover 267 but the arrival of the official chapter on MangaPlus has answered some questions that kept readers in suspense.

The battle between Asta and the devil begins, while the protagonist incomprehensibly thanks the opponent, also saying that he does not want to fight him. In response, the devil draws the anti-magic sword from the library and throws Asta away with a couple of shots. The boy will inevitably be able to win since, as Nacht reveals, those who die will give their body to the other. The abode where they are located is the demonstration of what happens to those who fail in the ritual.

Asta’s training started from a forbidden ritual but there was no other way to strengthen the protagonist in a short time. Meanwhile, the devil continues with his attacks, but slowly gives in to Asta’s phrases: the white-haired boy in fact considers the devil a good person, different from the others. The dark entity then seems to be struck by these words, recalling those of another figure, a woman, from a long time ago. Black Clover 268 will arrive on Friday, October 16 on MangaPlus.