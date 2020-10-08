Black Clover 266: the true form of the devil hidden in the Auction

Fulcrum of Black Clover is the mystery that resides in the body of Asta, the protagonist of Yuki Tabata’s work. Inside, the boy hides a devil, who in the new chapter of the manga reveals his true form.

While the public has just learned of the true goal of the Devil Banisher in the Black Clover animated series, the manga by Yuki Tabata is preparing to stage a bloody battle between the Kingdom of Clover and the Kingdom of Swords. This new story arc is exploring thein the figure of the Devils and in the last chapter we discover the true nature of the one hidden in Asta’s body.

To break into the Kingdom of Swords and save Captain Yami and Vengeance, Asta and the Magic Knights have only two days to get ready. In this short space of time the protagonist has undergone a hard training with the vice captain of the Black Bulls Nacht, who promised to train him in the use of his dark power. But to do so, Asta must first defeat his devil in a personal battle.

In chapter 266 of Black Clover we see Nacht explaining to Asta that for control and take control of his Devil must first defeat him in combat. This means that, for the first time since the beginning of the work, we will be able to admire the true form of the dark presence inside Asta. We do not yet know many things about the devil of Asta, such as his real name, but thanks to this event we can finally discover his face. Surprisingly, the devil resembles its owner, starting from the hairstyle up to the shape of the face, although obviously it is much scarier than him.