Black Clover 266 spoilers and images: the demonic training begins

For a few chapters we have witnessed the defeats of the protagonists of Black Clover at the hands of the cruel Vanica, the indecipherable Zenon and the powerful Dante. Obviously, however, all is not lost, even if there is no time to waste for all the knights of the kingdom.

If they want to save the world, the captains must stop activating the demonic world ritual which will take approximately 3 days. For this, Asta and the other Black Clover companions will have to train as hard as they can to be able to withstand the impact with the demonic carriers.

In Black Clover 266 the expected training will finally begin. After concluding the explanations, the Knights of Clover and Emperor Julius are notified of what happened in the realm of Heart directly from Gaja. The man confirms the kidnapping of Lolopechka and is visibly resentful of what happened, while the captain of the Blue Rose is more determined than ever to save Yami.

After talking to the boys of the Black Bull, Nacht takes Asta with him to a lonely mansion that appears to be the ruined residence of an old noble family. In the basement, Nacht initiates a magic that works Asta’s right arm disappears, the one now possessed by the demon in his body. Finally, this entity is unleashed by possessing the protagonist’s body. Below you can see the gallery of spoiler pictures of Black Clover 266. The chapter will be published on Sunday on MangaPlus.