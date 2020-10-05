Black Clover 266: Asta starts training but his opponent will be tough to defeat

The defeats suffered in the past chapters by the protagonists of Black Clover have been hard. Three fronts, three great battles fought, but practically no victory obtained, indeed. Let’s see what happened in Black Clover 266.

Magic Emperor Julius Nova Chrono is speaking via telecommunication magic with Gaja, who is briefed on the latest developments. The man from Heart’s kingdom warns that they are training for the invasion that will happen in a few days and that the elves are also taking care of Noelle and the others, making sure that they can improve their powers.

He then passes the turn to Nacht who bluntly tells the boys of the Black Bull that they are useless, even if he asks them to do everything to become stronger within two days. The deputy captain separates from everyone and he takes Asta with him to a desolate region where only a ruined castle seems to have remained standing: this was the home of a now-vanished noble family that Tabata could talk about in the future, considered a photo in a partially covered strategic vignette.

The protagonist of Black Clover can not help but follow Nacht and then be thrown into a ritual room reached thanks to the magic of the shadows. Here the deputy captain of the Black Bull reports that if Asta wants to control the demon he will have to make a pact with him. However, to do so he will have to defeat him and, in response, the Asta’s right arm disappears.

After a few seconds in front of him there is a black figure hovering in the air, while part of the face seems to resemble that of an evil Asta. Black Clover will return next week with Chapter 267.