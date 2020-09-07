Entertainment

Black Clover 263: Asta and the others against the demons, how long do they have before the downfall?

September 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The protagonists of Black Clover they defeated evil organizations, the elves who had stolen the bodies of many in the kingdom of Clover and finally a demon, albeit one of the weakest. Asta and the others, however, came face to face with a new reality that could destroy the kingdom and the whole world.

The Kingdom of Swords made an appearance with the Dark Triad who have kidnapped Yami, Vangeance and Lolopechka. Asta was defeated despite the new demonic powers and is now looking for someone who can make him stronger. The answer to this research came in Black Clover 262 where the deputy captain of the Black Bull was introduced, a character so far out of the game and who seems to have entered into a pact with another demon.

Nacht, however, was also the protagonist of chapter 263 of Black Clover published Sunday 6 September on MangaPlus. The new character of Black Clover attends the meeting of the captains of the Clover kingdom proving that he knows a lot about the dark ritual. Yami and Vangeance will remain alive for about 10 days, as the ritual takes at least 7 days to open all 7 levels that make up the demonic world. Each day a portal will open that will cause one or more of the 10 demons to spring up and the more portals you open, the stronger the demons become.

Obviously Lucifer, the most powerful of these dark creatures, is placed in the last level. For three days then Asta will train and will also be the pivot of the counter-offensive, taking advantage of its anti magic.

