Black Clover 262: the new ally has to do with demons?

August 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The last few chapters have been eventful Black Clover, with many clashes and blows between the various characters in the game that have crowded the pages. Yuki Tabata’s manga now embarks on a new path where the protagonists must take charge of their successes and their failures.

In the last weeks, Asta has managed to forge some sort of pact with the demon that inhabits his body, resulting in a much stronger right arm than normal. This force was enough to defeat Dante but not to stop Yami’s kidnapping. Disappointed and destroyed, Asta meets another Black Bull character who, surprisingly, appears to be connected to demons.

In Black Clover 262 we meet the deputy captain of the Black Bull, a character who is always far from the main scene because he couldn’t stand Yami’s way of doing and because he had become a spy who operated in the kingdom of Swords. He too has a demon, Gimodelo, apparently much less threatening than the others.

night, this is the name of the character, he brings Asta with him to train him but also to attend a lively meeting of the remaining captains, in which Yuno is also present to replace the kidnapped Vangeance. What will Nacht’s appearance in Black Clover lead to?

