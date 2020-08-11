Black Clover 260: Asta's dismay and the unexpected that leaves everyone perplexed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Black Clover is in a particular moment of his narrative arc: after a first phase of presentation, focused on the kingdom of Heart which is also appearing in the anime with some filler episodes, the story then veered towards the real clash with the new enemies, the bosses of the kingdom of Swords, also known as the Dark Triad.

After the battles with Zenon and Vanica, Black Clover readers also saw Dante, the third member of the triad, in action. The man had to take care of the Black Bulls and above all of Yami Sukehiro, the real goal of its appearance. The power of man and demon was not enough to overwhelm the enemy, however, as the combination of Yami and Asta's attacks managed to knock him out.

But in chapter 260 of Black Clover a very unpleasant unexpected happened despite the victory, which in fact decreed a crushing defeat for the protagonists. After finishing the battle, Asta goes away thanks to Finral to recover after the hard fight. Yami instead focuses on Dante, in such a way as not to make him able to hurt anyone once he wakes up.

From a dark portal it appears though Zenon who immediately attacks Yami and traps him with his bones. The efforts of the still strong Black Bulls were useless, and on the contrary they risk losing Asta too for a moment. However Zenon is too tired for another fight and for this he retires with the bodies of Yami and Dante.

The Triad unexpectedly achieved its goal, what will become of the world of Black Clover from now on?