Black Clover 258: are there new developments with Asta's demon?

Asta's relationship with the entity that houses in his body seems to remember a little that between Naruto and the Nine-Tailed Fox. Asta unwittingly obtains demonic power and manages to strengthen his body, exploiting this ability on several occasions . But there is still a lot that is not known about this relationship Black Clover.

Yuki Tabata seems to have decided to finally route fans to an explanation of this relationship between Asta and the unknown demon. Black Clover 258 he again threw the protagonist into the fray against Dante. The monstrous being in front seems impossible to defeat, despite the strong captain Yami Sukehiro alongside.

For this reason during the battle, Asta decides to appeal to her inner demon, asking him for enough power to allow him to face the fight. The still nameless devil decides to accord him part of the power consciously, but only in exchange for a part of the boy's body, a real pact with the devil.

This inner discussion then triggers the dark power over the boy's body in reality, with the final page of Black Clover 258 focused on the transformation of Asta. The protagonist has therefore unlocked new possibilities for his future.