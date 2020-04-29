Entertainment

Black Clover 248: Luck's progress electrocutes fans after the last battle

April 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Black Clover anime has arrived at the Heart arc, while in the manga written and designed by Yuki Tabata we are naturally ahead. In fact, the story is already centered on the post timeskip events and in the battle against the kingdom of Swords that is putting the protagonists more and more in difficulty. And after seeing Yami, now it's Luck's turn.

The Black Bull is being challenged by the various enemies of the kingdom of Swords. In the last chapter of Black Clover we saw the scene move from Yami's fight to one of Luck Voltia who is facing the Svenkin massif. Spade's opponent has practically impenetrable skin that has so far suffered no damage from Luck's electrical attacks.

The chapter 248 of Black Clover however, he manages to reverse the situation, showing all the progress made during the timeskip. By training with Garja, which unfortunately will not be able to his partner Magna, Luck obtains a strong mastery of the runes and a better control of his element. Thanks to these two techniques, Luck unleashes a completely new attack called Ceranos, a lightning cannon with which the boy of the Black Bull literally pierces Svenkin.

READ:  these are the Schools of Magic around the world

With this attack, Luck turned into a real thunder spear, creating a blow of magnitude higher than the classic ones. You are happy with this development of Luck in Black Clover?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.