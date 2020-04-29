Black Clover 248: Luck's progress electrocutes fans after the last battle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Black Clover anime has arrived at the Heart arc, while in the manga written and designed by Yuki Tabata we are naturally ahead. In fact, the story is already centered on the post timeskip events and in the battle against the kingdom of Swords that is putting the protagonists more and more in difficulty. And after seeing Yami, now it's Luck's turn.

The Black Bull is being challenged by the various enemies of the kingdom of Swords. In the last chapter of Black Clover we saw the scene move from Yami's fight to one of Luck Voltia who is facing the Svenkin massif. Spade's opponent has practically impenetrable skin that has so far suffered no damage from Luck's electrical attacks.

The chapter 248 of Black Clover however, he manages to reverse the situation, showing all the progress made during the timeskip. By training with Garja, which unfortunately will not be able to his partner Magna, Luck obtains a strong mastery of the runes and a better control of his element. Thanks to these two techniques, Luck unleashes a completely new attack called Ceranos, a lightning cannon with which the boy of the Black Bull literally pierces Svenkin.

With this attack, Luck turned into a real thunder spear, creating a blow of magnitude higher than the classic ones. You are happy with this development of Luck in Black Clover?