Black Clover 133: fillers bring back the romance between Asta and Noelle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the large amount of fans they attract, the shonen also often trigger ship wars, that is, those battles between fan factions who want to see a certain couple officially in the manga or anime compared to another. And in Black Clover now the protagonist Asta has far too many suitors.

With the return of the Black Clover anime, fans of the anime inspired by the homonymous manga by Yuki Tabata can rejoice and return to see the magical adventures of Asta and his companions. At the moment the series is in a filler phase where it is narrating the events that occurred in the six months of timeskip. And episode 133 of Black Clover gave a tender moment between Asta and Noelle.

While exploring a magical dungeon, Asta and Noelle find themselves in danger due to lava streams. During the escape, the protagonist of Black Clover intends to carry his partner on his shoulders but she refuses because of the embarrassment, citing the excuse of being a noblewoman. However Asta doesn't let this stop her and picks her up as she runs, thus sanctioning the scene that winks at a romantic future of the two.

obviously Noelle can not remain normal for the embarrassment, will the two protagonists of Black Clover manage to end the escape without ending up dry?