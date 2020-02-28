 Black Cat, no. 1: Grand Theft Marvel

Share it:

There is the hoax and false myth that black cats bring bad luck to those around them, but for The Black Cat – Felicia Hardy – bringing bad luck to her enemies is a reality and an absolute advantage when it comes to committing crimes in which he seeks to profit, just as his father and his mentor did. Because of his taste for theft, Felicia has often been considered an antagonist, although she also had her moments when she allied herself with Spiderman To avoid greater evils. Now, after several adventures and a small dispute with the Thieves Guild, the Black Cat is about to return to the streets with her old group of thieves with those who will take at hand everything that their eyes want, although their adventures will not be free of worries.

The history of this compilation volume would begin (can contain SPOILERS) with Felicia Hardy giving a blow with her old band in the Frick collection in front of the head of the Thieves Guild and leaving totally unharmed, both the group and the obsessive security chief Sonny Ocampo. Already in his lair, the Black Fox would propose to give him more interesting blows while telling them how he collapsed Dracula. While Odessa hired Ocampo to hunt Felicia, the Black Cat band entered the Sancta Sanctorum to steal certain objects with a wizard as a guide, but everything went halfway. However, the great blow that the Black Fox wanted to perform would have to do with the Thieves Guild and for that, Felicia would have to steal an object from the Baxter Building.

In general, we are facing a plot of robberies quite interesting, especially when things get more and more complicated and the characters are forced to use their deepest resources such as luck, companionship, their skills, trust … and the best thing about it is that the blows are getting bigger, so they attract more attention, going from something more typical in the world of superheroes to something much more complicated. Therefore, and seeing that this occurs at number one, Jed Mackay leaves us eager to see what more blows they will give to part of the master hit.

As for the characters, Felicia Hardy is a thief who looks for and takes what she wants for her collection and for that she uses all the gimmicks that occur to her. Further, it's fair with his band mates and he trusts them for all kinds of blows, which makes his group one of the strongest and most immovable. On the other hand, one of the things that I would like to highlight about the Black Cat without spoilers is the final speech he has in front of Blastaar, which is very vindictive and empowering. On the other hand, Sonny is a very hardworking and faithful man with whom he hires, so his obsessive enmity with the Black Cat is almost natural. Odessa Drake continues to keep a great enmity with the Black Cat for not complying with the Thieves Guild, although it appears less than I would like in this volume. On the other hand, Black Fox has a great role in this volume to reappear to help Felicia with great blows and the preparation of a master stroke while recalling certain battalions. As a character, he is charming and as a mentor living up to what we might expect. Xander "The Ruthless" is a surprise character in this volume, because although at first he keeps his appearances very well and helps Felicia in his coup, then he takes a striking role that complicates the situation for everyone and generates a riot.

About the rhythm, Jed Mackay plays very well with the times in the five numbers of this volume and gives us a good dose of action and dynamism that makes the numbers become very entertaining by themselves, although storytelling also helps.

Regarding the edition, we are facing a softcover volume containing the first five American numbers of the first volume of Black Cat. Despite not containing no extra beyond a good introduction and epilogue by Lidia Castillo, the volume has a bGood binding and more or less robust pages They endure rereading.

On an artistic level, Travel Foreman offers a highly irregular drawing with close-ups that are good, but other cartoons that, instead, They seem to be in a hurry and I could have perfected so much more, what we can see in faces and character designs, although the funds can be more acceptable. However, and although this decision will come from above – surely – from here I want to criticize the return to the sexualized design of the Black Cat when the previous design – which we could see in “Spider-Man, vol. 2 ”(with Miles Morales as the protagonist) – it looked much better, although it breathes more its classic design. On the other hand, Nao Fuji It gives us a more stable and visually pleasing drawing than the main artist, although it is a pity that it is only available for a short story. By last, Mike Dowling draw some of the pages of the first and third number of this volume and highlight a lot about Foreman's work.

In short, I consider that we are facing a highly entertaining tome in which, although the drawing weights the result a little, the story and the characters end up hooking on their own, and more for the charisma of Felicia Hardy as the protagonist.

You can purchase “Black Cat, no. 1: Grand Theft Marvel ” here.