 Black Canary and Huntress in two new clips of Birds of Prey

The premiere of "Birds of prey" in cinemas it is only a few days and so Warner Bros. can not loosen the pace. In that promotional campaign we get two new clips that focus their attention more on the secondary ones, specifically on the characters of Black Canary / Black Canary Y Huntress / The Huntress.

Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead visited the show the other night The Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon to promote the film and talk about his role as Helena Bertinelli / La Cazadora, and his presence was accompanied by a clip that show the girls getting ready for a fight. Possibly a scene located rather towards the end of the movie.

In addition, WB has released another clip in which Dinah Lance / Black Canary, character played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, becomes the center stage. This is the scene of introduction of the character, which also has the voiceover of Harley Quinn. As we see, before joining the crusade against Roman Sionis, Dinah works as a singer in the club. The clip also leaves us a first preview of his well-known Grito Canario when, interpreting the theme “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” James Brown plays a note high enough to break a Martini glass.