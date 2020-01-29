 Black Adam's cinematographer wants it to be something unique and original

Share it:

The Observer media has had the opportunity to sit down and talk to the one who will be the director of photography of the villain movie Black Adam and starring Dwayne Johnson. The preproduction of the film is still in its early stages, as filming will not take place until summer, but the director of photography Lawrence Sher (also responsible for "Joker") is already starting to pose what your approach to the movie will be, which we remember will be related to the film "Shazam!".

The good news is that we will not roll until July. So I am entering the research and development phase to discover how it will look. It's super important for me because every time I go out to make a movie or a new project, I always feel that I want it to be better than the last thing I worked on. I am very excited about Black Adam because it is different from Joker in that it is a bit more traditional, since it really relies on comics.

Sher explained that he has a lot of comics of the character he has been reading, but it is still too early to say if there is one in particular that will serve as more inspiration. However, he, Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra have set the bar very high, because they know that fans have been waiting for this movie for years.

I know that Jaume, Dwayne and I want to reinvent something. But when you try to reinvent something and try to take it to the next level, it takes a little intellectual work to get there. You have to think, ‘How do you crack the code from what goes to the following?’. I'm still about to crack the code. But I have a little time. I want it to be something unique and feel totally original within the genre. We've already talked about that.

The movie will be released in cinemas on December 22, 2021 and not much is known about her except that she will have the presence of the Justice Society of America at the same time that rumors of the possible presence of Hawkgirl sound.

Via information | Watch