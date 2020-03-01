General News

 Black Adam would be recorded from July to October in Atlanta

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Black Adam in DC comics

The villain movie Black Adam that will star Dwayne johnson It will start shooting this July. This is not new because the actor himself announced those intentions of filming in July, even before his premiere was officially announced for December 22, 2021. But now we know more specific dates for production.

According to the latest information that sounds, the movie will begin shooting next July 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, where it seems that the entire production will take place, which It will run until October 28. Something less than four months of filming that fits within the usual tone of these productions.

We have not had news of the film for some time, but with a shoot that is still underway for July, news about faces for the distribution of the film should not take long. Information of these months has pointed out that we will see in her characters such as Cyclone, Hawkgirl or even the Justice Society of America, the latter confirmed by Johnson.

READ:   James Purefoy, Edward Hogg and Jessye Romeo join the second season of Pennyworth

Via information | Geek Vibes Nation



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.