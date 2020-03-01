 Black Adam would be recorded from July to October in Atlanta

Share it:

The villain movie Black Adam that will star Dwayne johnson It will start shooting this July. This is not new because the actor himself announced those intentions of filming in July, even before his premiere was officially announced for December 22, 2021. But now we know more specific dates for production.

According to the latest information that sounds, the movie will begin shooting next July 6 in Atlanta, Georgia, where it seems that the entire production will take place, which It will run until October 28. Something less than four months of filming that fits within the usual tone of these productions.

We have not had news of the film for some time, but with a shoot that is still underway for July, news about faces for the distribution of the film should not take long. Information of these months has pointed out that we will see in her characters such as Cyclone, Hawkgirl or even the Justice Society of America, the latter confirmed by Johnson.

