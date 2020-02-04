Black Adam would be looking for an actress to play Cyclone

Share it:

At the end of last year Dwayne Johnson himself confirmed that in Black adam The so-called Justice Society of America will be present, this would confirm the introduction of multiple characters from the DC comics that have not yet made the leap to the big screen. Still they will not be alone.

A new rumor emerged in The Illuminerdi states that casting has been published recently to find an actress who can play Cyclone as the female protagonist of the film alongside The Rock in the role of Black Adam.

According to this information, a 20-year-old actress who can play Maxine Hunkel, a young student who is neither more nor less than the granddaughter of Red Tornado (not the Justice League droid, of course), is also looking for, too known as Abigail "Ma" Hunkel.

Now there is speculation on how this character would fit in the new DC movie and one of the most viable possibilities seems to be the next generation between the old Justice Society and the new one. This would be possible thanks to the presence of characters like Hawkman, so it is possible that this story is told alongside the origins of Black Adam, the latter being the main focus of the film.

Filming should begin this year and the premiere is scheduled for December 22, 2021, a date that was received with great joy after years of waiting and certain fears that the project would be canceled and we would end up missing the opportunity to see Johnson starring His first superhero movie.

We will have to wait for the production to start moving to be able to put face and name to the characters that will compose this new story that we still do not know how related it will be with the rest of the DCEU.