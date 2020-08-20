Black Adam: will Alexander Skarsgard play Hawkman?

Share it:

The DC FanDome is approaching and, among the numerous titles that will be explored and presented in the various panels, one of the most anticipated is the Black Adam with Dwayne Johnson, to which none other than Alexander Skarsgard.

The actor and "brother of art" would in fact have been spotted by the production to fill the role of Hawkman, who in doing so it would also debut in the DCEU cinematic universe. The rumors about his possible casting come from the Illuminerdi portal, which reports the strong interest of Warner Bros. for Skarsgard, a very unusual choice given the Egyptian and Middle Eastern features of the superhero, in stark contrast to the Swedish ones of the actor.

Hawkman, who in the comics gives the baton several times, is in fact the umpteenth reincarnation of the Egyptian prince Khofu and it is precisely in the ancient god Horus that we must seek inspiration for his costume. The cycle of reincarnations that sees Khofu as protagonist has been going on for thousands of years, sometimes even on other planets, and the best known reincarnation of the prince / superhero is Carter Hall, an archaeologist who later became a vigilante. In the comics Hall is described as a mighty warrior, tireless and very often prone to the most violent anger and revenge, but he is also one of the founding members of the Justice Society of America and according to the most recent revelations, Black Adam will act as a link to the JSA.

Pending confirmation, we remind you of the recent addition of Noah Centineo to the cast of Black Adam, although it is possible that we will have to wait a little longer before we will see in action due to a possible postponement of the Black Adam shoot.