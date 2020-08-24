Black Adam, The Rock wants Gal Gadot as an ally and Henry Cavill as an opponent!

Share it:

As promised in recent days, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took the virtual stage of the event to officially present the logo and first teaser of Black Adam, the cinecomic that will sign his eagerly awaited debut in the DCEU.

“Black Adam is one of the most powerful characters in the DC Universe” explained the actor answering questions from fans. “However, heroes have to be moderate towards their enemies. Black Adam doesn’t practice moderation much, which makes him very nice to me.”

Johnson later revealed: “The DC hero I choose first by my side is Wonder Woman. He is a character that I respect a lot. I always thought it would be nice to meet Superman too, we also have similar powers like strength and speed, but in the end you never know. Black Adam and Superman may or may not become friends. “

Surprisingly, Noah Centineo appeared to confirm his involvement in the role of Atom Smasher: “Al Rostin really has something to prove, especially when it comes to his lineage. He undergoes a transformation during the film, because this is his first mission. It hits him right. It’s the journey he has to take to become a superhero. Plus. I don’t mind reaching the size of the Eiffel Tower “.

“It’s nice to see Atom Smasher alongside Black Adam” Johnson added. “It’s something extraordinary. They are happy to have you on board. I want to thank you for working so hard, this is a project that I am passionate about.”

After confirming the presence of Hawkman, Doctor Fate and Cyclone, Johnson finally sent a message to the Justice League: “Welcome truth and justice: Black Adam’s way.”

