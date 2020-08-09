Black Adam, The Rock reminds us of his presence at the DC FanDome with a teaser

Share it:

We already knew that The Rock would be among those present at the call for DC Fandome, the virtual mega-event dedicated to the DC Multiverse and its fans, but this teaser reminded us to expect great things to Black Adam.

For those who had been in the desert for 12 days or more like Jared Leto, or for those who simply missed the news on August 22 DC Comics and Warner Bros. will organize a 24-hour online event during which every corner of the DC Multiverse will be present to some degree. This means that we will have a shower of announcements, previews, promotional materials, panels and themed events in a single day, and everyone will be able to access them.

On this occasion, the cast of DC feature films will obviously also be present, such as a certain ex-Wrestling champion …

"They needed a hero, and instead I happened to be. Excited for the first virtual global celebration of the DC Multiverse #DCFanDome! This is for you, for fans around the world! Stay in greetings, my friends, and we will see you with you on August 22! The Man in Black #BlackAdam"reads the tweet of The Rock, happy with the teaser that you can also find at the bottom of the news.

We still don't know exactly what will happen in the DC FanDome, but in the meantime, here are some ideas on what we would like to see / could happen during the event.

