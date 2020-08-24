Black Adam, The Rock explains Hawkgirl’s absence from the Justice Society

Share it:

During the panel dedicated to Black Adam and organized for last Saturday’s DC FanDome, numerous details were revealed regarding the film starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who also explained the absence of a key comic book character from the celebrated forerunner team of the Justice League.

As shown by the Black Adam presentation trailer, the film will indeed include some of the most celebrated members of the Justice Society of America like Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone and Atom Smasher, with fans immediately questioning the absence of another key character: Hawkgirl. As commented by The Rock himself, the initial plans for the film actually provided for the presence of the character in the main roaster, only to be discarded at the end and thus favoring the entry into the cast of the character of Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone in his place.

“Hawkgirl was 100% included in the original team of the JSA. Unfortunately, his is a rather complicated story that I will reveal to fans in the near future. But it opened the door to another great opportunity for another great actress and her role as Cyclone. I believe everything will work out as we anticipated“.

Apart from the announcement of the entry of Noah Centineo in the cast, officially confirmed also on this occasion by the same actor, who made a surprise appearance during the panel, we had no further information on who would share the screen with the character of The Rock, despite rumors that Warner Bros. is looking for an actress like Alexandra Shipp in the role of Cyclone, and a potential signing of Alexander Skarsgård as Hawkman (given the already anticipated presence of the Justice Society of America).

Black Adam will arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021.