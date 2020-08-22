Black Adam, in the DC movie with Dwayne Johnson also the splendid Alexandra Shipp?

Share it:

According to a new rumor that emerged in these hours of eve pending the DC FanDome, the Warner Bros would be looking for the right actress for the role of Cyclone, one of the of the Justice Society of America that will appear in the film Black Adam with protagonist Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The Justice Society of America will make its big-screen debut in the upcoming DC Films project, and a new report could give fans a general idea of ​​what kind of actress the production would be looking for in the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film. as reported, in fact, the studio would be looking for an actress ‘like Alexandra Shipp’ for the coveted role.

As known, the gorgeous Alexandra Shipp already has thePortrayed Storm in the last two films of 20th Century Fox’s X-Men saga, and the comparison with Cyclone is more than necessary given that it is another superheroine with ability to manipulate time. Obviously this does not mean that Shipp has already been contacted for the role, nor that she will certainly be approached, but only that (again according to the rumor) she would be the term of comparison.

We will probably know more tomorrow during the panel dedicated to Black Adam, so stay tuned. Recall that at the moment the only member of the JSA to have been chosen is Noah Centineo, who will play Atom Smasher, curiously the sentimental interest of Cyclone. Additionally, a recent rumor indicated that Alexander Skarsgard is on WB’s radar for the role of Hawkman, but once again there is no certainty.