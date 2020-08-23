Entertainment

Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson shows off his costume in the DC FanDome teaser

August 23, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Within hours of the DC FanDome, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to fuel the fan hype with a teaser dedicated to Black Adam, the film that will make its DCEU debut by Warner Bros.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Black Adam arrives tomorrow at the DC FanDome”, wrote the actor on Instagram. “Personally, I salute my partners at Warner Bros and DC for creating this historic opportunity for fans to know all about our DC Universe as we all continue to handle the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming. to crush them all “.

At the end of the movie, as you can see, an animated concept art also briefly appears offering a new look at Johnson as the character, complete with a superhero (or rather antihero) costume.

The Black Adam panel will begin at 00.10 am and will see Johnson setting the stage for the story and tone of the project with a primo Q&A con i fan. According to the description provided by the event, in another, there will be room for some surprises.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with whom The Rock recently collaborated on the filming of the Disney film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam will hit theaters in December 2021. Meanwhile, here you can find the definitive program of the DC FanDome.

