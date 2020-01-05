Björk's debut is a cruel feminist fable

Share it:

The tortuous path which has traveled 'When we were witches' ('The Juniper Tree') since its director, Nietzchka Keene, began filming in 1986 It seems to have come to an end.

The prime opera of the Icelandic director, which was only screened in 1990 in Los Angeles and 23 film festivals – including Sundance – it has been seen on the big screen during 2019 with a 4K restoration funded by the Film Foundation and conducted by the Film Archive & Theater Research of the University of Wisconsin.

Björk, the Grimm and Iceland in black and white

The film, which is Björk's film debut, quite freely adapts a cruel Grimm brothers story -'From the juniper'-, reappropriating the fear of the authors towards the feminine to represent misunderstanding towards women in the Middle Ages. All this under the Icelandic landscape, inhospitable place and photographed in strict black and white to enhance, even more so, the strangeness that a hypnotic film arouses for its linguistic and musical dissonances.

'When we were witches' is shielded, in the beginning, in the poem of T.S. Elliot inspired by the original story itself to take an ascending line that moves away from the original vision of the fable but also from the lyric of the American poet. The film tells the journey of two sisters fleeing in search of a man to bewitch to live in peace, something that will work but that will also have an unforeseen complex: the son of the new husband suspects that both are witches.

Under an inspired monochromatic soundtrack where the female voice unfolds -the one of Björk included-, the harmony crumbles with similar but never the same tones that sing a kind of canon that could well remember primitive polyphony as a particular musical spell.

A sensation reinforced by the use of English as the language of the film, despite being an Icelandic production – strictly commercial decision – that creates another unintended dissonance: the denatured accent of its characters, which added to the fabulesque artifice of its dialogues, makes what each word resonates as an invocation.

In its boldest sections, the magic of 'When we were witches' becomes palpable and permeates the celluloid. This is the case of the numerous silent phantasmagoria that the young protagonist witnesses, always preceded by female polyphony, but also by its circular sequence during the beginning of the film that literally indicates a love spell before verbalized by the older sister.

And, of course, the black hole in the maternal chest that gives rise to the most dreamlike of the scenes of the film, always accompanied by vocal musical dissonance but also of rubbed string and winds with medieval evocative timbres.

The recovery of a forgotten story

Despite the value of Keene's debut, which had numerous difficulties in moving the film forward, it has not been until last year when he has been able to re-train in movie theaters – in Spain at the hands of Capricci Cine-. A 35mm copy of 'When we were witches' spent several decades among the archives of the University of Wisconsin, where one of the film's restorers, Amy Sloper -conservative of the Harvard Film Archive-, rescued her from oblivion.

The project began in 2014, when Sloper discovered the tape and began working on its recovery. There, the conservative was assisted by Rose Lipman, reputed restaurateur, film historian and occasional director. Both went to The Film Foundation, the Martin Scorsese film heritage foundation – in which Woody Allen, Clint Eastwood or Steven Spielberg also participated – which supported the project with funding to which another foundation would later join, that of George Lucas, contributing between them almost $ 100,000 to the project.

The restorers worked from the 35mm negative that was preserved in the Film Archive & Theater Research of the University of Wisconsin, which was used as source for a positive fine grain preservation, as well as for a digital scan in 4K, while the original 35mm magnetic track was used alongside the negative of the original track for audio restoration.

From the resulting files, digitally restored, a DCP (Digital Cinema Package) was produced, that is, the film in physical format, in addition to making projection copies for the collection of the Film Foundation and the University of Wisconsin. Thanks to this hard work, Sloper and Lipman have brought back the work of Keene, a filmmaker omitted by the cinematographic canon that, with the restoration of 'When we were witches', can be rescued from oblivion.

'When we were witches' lets rediscover the look of Nietzchka Keene

Nietzchka Keene He was born and raised in Boston, and graduated in 1975 in Germanic linguistics in Amherst, after which he made a master's degree in film production at UCLA in 1989 during which he also worked as a research assistant in ancient Icelandic language and linguistics, also passing 1985 in Iceland thanks to a Fullbright scholarship, where he researched and prepared the production of his first film.

Portrait of the director. © Capricci Cinema

The director She combined her work as a filmmaker with university teaching, a task he began to perform in 1995 at the University of Wisconsin, where he taught film classes – among others, to the own restorer of his first film, Amy Sloper – until his premature death in 2004 from cancer with only 52 years.

Keene left an unfinished project: 'Barefoot in Jerusalem', a movie that began shooting in 2001 in the states of Michigan and Wisconsin. The post-production was completed in 2008. It narrated the journey of a woman who, after the suicide of her lover, faced the devil in a lonely landscape.

Earlier, Keene had directed 'Heroine of Hell', a television movie focused on Magda, an artist especially committed in the moral sense that, after being abandoned by her boyfriend, suffers an existential crisis that leads her to wander around her car aimlessly concrete that combined medieval iconography with a current history. The director also directed several short films during her student days: 'Friends' (1977), 'Still' (1978) and 'Hinterland' (1983).

The restoration of his first feature film is not only significant because of the indisputable value of a tape that has been received by jubilation by critics, but also because it has allowed access to the filmography of a filmmaker whose importance in American independent cinema had been flagrantly omitted.

And is that the re-release of 'When we were witches' has not only allowed us to recover the work of the late director, but remember, once again, that the preservation of film heritage is key to continuing to fill the gaps in movie stories, but also so that the canon stops being a hermetic and opaque element and can be rewritten even at a slow pace.