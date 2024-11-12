Bittersweet Farewell: Biden’s Last Veterans Day as Commander-in-Chief Marks Historic Transition

In a poignant ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, President Joe Biden delivered his final Veterans Day address as commander-in-chief, marking a significant moment in American political history.

The November 11 ceremony carried extra weight as it represented Biden’s first public appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris since their recent election loss to former President Donald Trump.

Standing before the Memorial Amphitheater, Biden’s voice carried both pride and emotion as he addressed the gathered crowd. “This is the last time I will stand here at Arlington as commander-in-chief,” he declared, adding that leading the armed forces had been “the greatest honor of my life.”

The morning ceremony began with a solemn wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where Biden and Harris stood side-by-side in a display of unity.

The crisp autumn air carried the haunting notes of “taps” across the hallowed grounds as First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough joined in paying tribute to America’s fallen heroes.

In his address, Biden tackled both past decisions and future commitments. He addressed the controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan, emphasizing his determination not to transfer this responsibility to a fifth president after “we’d got [Osama] bin Laden.” The decision, while difficult, had resulted in the tragic loss of 13 U.S. service members.

Looking ahead, the President announced significant expansions to veteran healthcare. The PACT Act, which helps veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, will now cover additional types of cancer. Biden also promised to extend coverage for veterans affected by toxins at Karshi-Khanabad Air Base in Uzbekistan before his term ends.

The ceremony carried personal significance for Biden, whose late son Beau served in the Delaware Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq in 2008. Later that day, the President would travel to Delaware to attend the unveiling of a plaque honoring Beau in Claymont and visit his gravesite in Wilmington.

Speaking directly to military families, Biden emphasized America’s “truly sacred obligation” to its service members. He said, “Jill and I want you to know we see you; we thank you.”

The event also marked a crucial moment in the political transition. Following their phone conversation after the election results, Biden and Trump have scheduled a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. Despite the political changes ahead, Biden’s message remained focused on America’s foundational principles.

In his closing remarks, Biden reflected that we are the only nation in the world based on an idea. “Every other nation is based on things like geography, ethnicity, and religion. But we’re the only nation—the only one in the world, built on an idea. That idea is, “We’re all created equal.”

This Veterans Day ceremony, while highlighting the approaching end of Biden’s presidency, ultimately reinforced the enduring commitment to those who serve—a commitment that transcends political transitions and remains at the heart of American democracy.