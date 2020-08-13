Bitsie Tulloch protagonist of an unreleased poster dedicated to the series

Share it:

The TV series dedicated to the two comic book characters is one of the most anticipated works by fans of show by The CW. The broadcaster has therefore decided to include the protagonists of Superman & Lois in the latest trailer dedicated to his shows. In addition, the official Twitter account shared an unreleased poster.

At the bottom of the news you will find the message, in which you can see the actress Bitsie Tulloch play the role of Lois Lane, plus there is this comment: "She manages to uncover the truth about every story, Superman & Lois will be part of the CW schedule in 2021"After their introduction in the Arrowverse, the characters played by Bitsie Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin will star in a series focused on the difficult relationship between Lois Lane and Clark Kent, now grown up and become parents. In addition to the two actors, the cast will consist of Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Erik Valdez. To take care of writing the episodes of the first season we will find Todd Helbing, already famous for his work in the series dedicated to The Flash, also produced by The CW.

Also, according to a rumor, fans will find Lex Luthor in the Superman & Lois episodes, although he will be played by another actor and not by John Cryer.