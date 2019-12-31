Birth Jesus: where and when was he born?

Share it:

We all believe that Jesus birth It took place on December 25 of year 0, Christmas Day. However, the truth is that the Bible does not reveal exactly what date Jesus was born. Although the Scriptures do not give a clear answer, many experts have concluded that Jesus was not born on December 25. Why?

In the first place, it is worth mentioning the inscription that the government ordered. Very shortly before Jesus was born César Augusto He asked the population to register. Therefore, José and María had to take a trip that took them more than a week. The citizens did not like the decree too much since the only objective was to recruit men for military service and set taxes. It is very unlikely that Augusto forced the population to make a long and difficult journey in the middle of winter.

And, secondly, sheep flocks. The Bible determines that the shepherds lived in the open country. Given that the herds were only outdoors between the end of March and mid-November, and that in winter they were sheltered, it is very unlikely that the birth of Jesus was on December 25 because the Gospel indicates that the shepherds were in the fields.

So why do you celebrate the Christmas on December 25? Everything indicates that the leaders of the Church chose this date to supplant the pagan festivities that took place by the winter solstice. In ancient Rome on December 25, the birth of the "invincible sun" was celebrated.